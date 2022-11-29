Not Available

Insula

    An anthropology student and her companion, a film student, want to direct a documentary about a community of hunter-gatherers in Argentina. The difference between the well-off young urbanites and the filmed subjects appears in the first shooting moments already: the sound recorder obsessed with the loss of his Swiss Army knife, incongruous yoga sessions in the middle of a miserable village, tedious explanations causing perplexity and quiet irony on the part of the Wichi, whose full collaboration is still required for this project that intends to ‘increase the visibility’ of a traditional way of life threatened by land disputes...

