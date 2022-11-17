Not Available

'Intellectual Properties' is a noir about romantic meetings, betrayal, surveillance and intrigue. But it is also a deconstruction of these genre tropes. As in much of his practice, Adams examines the intersections between personal lives and mass media in a self-referential and ironic style. The artist has constructed a multi-layered text that asks if linear narratives, intellectual property, and holistic experience can exist in a media-saturated, decentered, and fragmented social realm.