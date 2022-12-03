Interchange

Not Available

Haunted by somber visions, forensics photographer Adam retreats from the world, staying home and taking photos of his neighbors until he is dragged into another investigation by his best friend, the detective Man, who asks his help to solve a series of macabre ritual murders. At the same time, Adam’s seemingly innocuous pastime soon turns darker when he spies Iva, a young woman from Borneo. Smitten by her, he is soon entangled in her web of mystery and murder. As Adam is dragged further into Iva’s tribal world and Man delves deeper into his investigation, they discover the city’s mystical underground of shamans and supernatural beings.