Iraqi immigrant Samir (Majid Shokor) chooses an AFL team to support, as his fellow cabbie Michael (Phil Zachariah) attempts to sway him to the Magpie army. Young Philip (Jim Brogan) is being bullied by Shaun (Santo Tripodi), despite a common bond of which they’re unaware. Phillip’s mum, Lisa (Sally McLean) takes her cancer-stricken sister Beth (Perri Cummings), to watch their beloved Saints. In the game of life, we’re all on the same team.