Re-live the historic sold out, action packed, "INTEREN RIKEN" play that took place on Chol Hamoed Pesach 2016 in the gigantic New Jersey Performing arts Center A.K.A the "NJPAC" theater, performed by the famous Neuhaus Production's "INTEREN CHAVRAYA"! Where Ten's of Thousands of people watched history come alive as we took the trip back to where it all began... AMERICA, 1776. George Washington's spies are the only thing that can still help the Americans win the war against the British.