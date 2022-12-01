Интересные люди – хабаровчане

Not Available

The film consists of separate short stories, organically combined into a single documentary narrative that introduces the viewer to today's Khabarovsk territory and its inhabitants. The characters of the film are people of different professions and Hobbies who live in different districts of the Khabarovsk territory, but are United by love for their land and a vision of the future connected only with it. Every day they contribute to the development of the region, sometimes without even knowing how significant.