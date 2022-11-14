Not Available

Maciek (35), tricked by his boss, steals his boss's car and goes on a desperate joyride across. He drives across the interior of Poland, where people are preparing for a celebration of an unspecified anniversary. In the meanwhile, Magda (35), a Town Hall employee in charge of the anniversary events, Highly committed at first, gradually notices all the dirt and corruption around her. At some point, she must choose between her career and integrity, whether she should accept it or risk her career and leave. Finally, on the celebration day, Maciek and Magda finally meet. Will it change anything for them?