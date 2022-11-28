Interludes II: Beautiful Destroyer

Not Available

JAKE MORRISON (Christopher Dorrah)is a dedicated and respected criminal psychiatrist trained to help individuals cope with traumatic events in their lives. In one of his most bizarre cases, Jake finds himself going down a road that he never imaged traveling. It's through intense and mind boggling sessions that he discovers a common trait that he and his psychotic patient unknowingly share. The NYPD's newest in-mate, LEIGH (Numa Perrier), is a woman scarred by a devastating childhood. She witnesses the brutal murder of her mother by the hands of the woman that raises her.