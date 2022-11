Not Available

Detective Charlie Osmond (Bill Marsh) is in pursuit of a ruthless serial killer known as Scott (Louis Devito). What Osmond encounters along the trail pushes him over the edge of sanity. Dead bodies, a dark angel named Chelsey (Jennifer Nolan) - and the evil Man in Black. Experience the ultimate terror: Interment will shock and unnerve anyone who dares to keep their eyes open until it's fatal end.