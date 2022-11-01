Not Available

João Moreira Salles, perhaps the finest documentary filmmaker of his generation, had complete access to Lula during the hectic 2002 campaign season. Salles fills his film with intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the campaign trail, focusing on the “intermissions” between the big public events that dominate campaign coverage. Lula’s candor and charisma comes across whether he’s bantering at his regular barbershop or debating with his campaign team on a cramped private plane. Intermissions not only provides great insight into one of the most fascinating world leaders of our time—Esquire named him “one of the most influential people of the 21st century”—but it ranks alongside The War Room as one of the most perceptive and candid political documentaries ever. -Description via Wexner Center Film/Video