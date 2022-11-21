Intermitente

Not Available

This short film tells the story of a former university professor diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. The protagonist wakes up at dawn and begins the morning routine he used to follow during his time as a professor. Later, his wife and son discover him and try to bring him back to present time. In that early morning, the past and the present coexist. Revisiting these wounds, leads the Rivera Dávila family to accept the past, assume the present and heal those diseases that do not concern memory, but the heart.