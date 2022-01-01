1990

Internal Affairs

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 11th, 1990

Studio

Paramount

Keen young Raymold Avila joins the Internal Affairs Department of the Los Angeles police. He and partner Amy Wallace are soon looking closely at the activities of cop Dennis Peck whose financial holdings start to suggest something shady. Indeed Peck is involved in any number of dubious or downright criminal activities. He is also devious, a womaniser, and a clever manipulator, and he starts to turn his attention on Avila.

Cast

Andy GarciaRaymond Avila
Laurie MetcalfAmy Wallace
Nancy TravisKathleen Avila
Elijah WoodSean Stretch
Richard BradfordGrieb
William BaldwinVan Stretch

