Not Available

International Fighting Championships veterans Mitch Coats, Hank Weis and Mike Kyle rough it up in a no-holds-barred series of matches in the cage. As mixed martial arts experts, they thrill fans with a lethal blend of punches, kicks and throws at Boise, Idaho's Bank of America Center in October 2003. See why people call this extreme combination of judo, karate, jujitsu and kickboxing one of the most exciting sports around.