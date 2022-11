International Jazz Day 2015 All-Star Global Concert

Not Available

All-Star Global Concert in Paris on International Jazz Day 30.04.2015. The 2015 All-Star Global Concert featured a cast of internationally renowned jazz artists including pianists John Beasley (Music Director), A Bu (China), Eliane Elias (Brazil), Antonio Faraò (Italy), Isfar Sarabski (Azerbaijan) and Herbie Hancock; trumpeters Till Brönner (Germany), Avishai Cohen (Israel), Hugh Masekela (South Africa) and Claudio Roditi (Brazil); vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater, Al Jarreau, Annie Lennox (UK), Rudy Pérez and Dianne Reeves; saxophonists Igor Butman (Russia), Femi Kuti (Nigeria), Guillaume Perret (France) and Wayne Shorter; bassists James Genus, Marcus Miller and Ben Williams; guitarist Lee Ritenour; drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, percussionist Mino Cinelu (France), harmonica player Grégoire Maret (Switzerland), and oud player Dhafer Youssef (Tunisia).