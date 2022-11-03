Not Available

International Khiladi is a Hindi action thriller film released in 1999. The film is directed by Umesh Mehra and It stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. The film want to done moderately at the box office. News Reporter Payal (Twinkle Khanna) and her camera-man have been assigned the task of interviewing the world's highest ranking criminal don, Devraj (Akshay Kumar), which they accept. In the process, Payal and Devraj fall in love with each other, much to the opposition of Bismillah (Mukesh Khanna), Devraj's guardian on one hand; and Police Inspector Amit (Rajat Bedi), and Payal's brother Ravi (Vivek Shaq) on the other.