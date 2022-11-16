Not Available

Meet the International Playboys, the most charming, handsome, stylish and well-traveled adult stars in the world. Hailing from around the globe this elite group of horse-hung jet-setters takes you on a sexual journey that covers two continents in four scenes of mind-blowing, over-the-top action. Whether you prefer to make love in London, suck cock in Chicago, or fuck big bubble-butt in New York City, you better pack your bags and have your passport ready. This is one adventure you don't want to miss!