ArtsmagicDVD's release Interpreting the Lost Symbol is an in-depth analysis of the upcoming and eagerly awaited new novel from the bestselling author Dan Brown which again features his renown protagonist Robert Langdon (Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons) and is set in Washington, D.C. with the main focus on Freemasonry, looking at its history, traditions and practices. Interpreting the Lost Symbol will, along the way, look at issues arising from the novel and study the fascinating and historical struggles of the Masons and their forebears as they exist today and as related to the themes from the Dan Brown novel!