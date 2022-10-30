Interrabang

Not Available

A photographer sailing with his wife, her sister and a model who is a nymphomaniac. He leaves the three women alone on the boat. A mysterious man shows up, perhaps an escaped criminal police are looking for. This does not beat the alarm in any of the women when he quickly seduces them one by one. They're not particularly worried about the dead body of a policeman appears and then disappears. These women is so bored, jaded bourgeoisie types that do not even seem to care about this beautiful stranger may be planning to kill them.