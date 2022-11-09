Not Available

In 2008 de-regulated globalised finance capital brought the world to the brink of disaster. Its ideology of market fundamentalism and unconstrained corruption proved to be utterly bankrupt and a recipe for the destruction of the social order as well as capitalist accumulation. In response the governments of the world bailed out the banks with tax-payers money, restarted the broken system, and carried on as before. The ruins of the old system block the way to the birth of the new. This Gramscian situation gave rise to our current condition of an indeterminate interregnum between the old and the new. We don’t have a lot of time.This short video is an oblique essay on this.