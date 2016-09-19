Interrogation

2016

After the FBI receives a threat that endangers the entire city, an interrogator (Copeland) and an I.T. specialist (Perry) are plunged into a series of mind games with a criminal mastermind, desperately racing against time to uncover the villain's true agenda as they fight to protect thousands of lives. Copeland and Perry deliver a knockout blow in this electrifying thriller that crackles with edge-of-your-seat suspense.