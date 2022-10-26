Intersections

Not Available

Set around a wife and husband on vacation in Morocco with the wife plotting to murder her husband with help from her lover. The plan goes terribly wrong when her lover and husband get into a terrible car accident on a remote desert road. They escape the multi-car pileup at a desert intersection and encounter the group of survivors, including a wanted smuggler, an undercover cop, a kidnapper, a baby and an unconscious Australian. They embark on a journey of deceit and revelation that culminates in a Tangiers souk.