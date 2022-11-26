Not Available

Intestinal Fortitude is a post-industrial visual monster... The initial idea was to have many films in one and to have each of those films stand on their own. The multiple layers of this film each contain separate and individual films, all of them representing different ideas, and their stacked complexity give it its punch. The ideas range from enjoying coffee to an industrial hell. Driven by the pure apathy of others, this film was an alarm or wake-up call to my then-current peers in school. - Colin Barton