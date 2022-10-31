Not Available

Inti Guttu is family based movie in which, VijayKumar (Chiranjeevi), who helps his lover in saving her father. Chakrapani (rao Gopalrao), who is already married to yashoda (annapurna), trying to remarry kantam. On opposing his marriage, his wife yashoda and kid daughter (nalini) are forcefully drowned by chakrapani. But, they are saved and they live far away from chakrapani’s life. Nalini, after growing up, joins her father chakrapani as his PA. Her father never knows her true identity. He is already under assumption that his wife and elder daughter are dead and is living with his second daughter Suhasini. Suhasini is in love with Chandramohan.