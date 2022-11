Not Available

Every human being knows it: privacy. Where do intimate moments occur, moments in which intimacy is openly expressed. In search of these moments, a gay-porno production firm, the «Wa(h)re-Liebe» television reporting team from Berlin, flew to Majorca with Lukas Schmid, a «free» documentary film director. «Intimitaeten» is a cinema-direct documentary film in which various ways of approaching and analysing intimacy are explored.