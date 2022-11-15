Not Available

Into It

  • Thriller

Chicago filmmaker Jeffrey Maccubbin's newest work looks deeply into how two men strive to find peace with their innermost demons. Simon is a hustler caught in the underbelly of queer culture. Late one night Simon slips on the ice that throws him into the arms of Evan, the host of a cable show who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome. After a night of unbridled sex, Simon realizes that Evan's ticks have subsided. He believes that he is meant to save Evan from his afflictions, leading them to unabashedly dive into a sado-masochistic relationship. Simon basks in a world where sadness and depression have become his new turn on and where his emotional destruction is the only true way to give Evan his soul.

