At Columbia University, during the week of John Belushi's death, lifelong friends Ben (Rob Morrow) and Adam (Jake Weber) meet Nina (Claire Forlani) at a student bar. After Nina and Adam marry, she goes to grad school in New York, while he begins a career as a writer. Ben marries Stanford law student Kat (Jayne Brook), and they both find work in New York. Lives are altered after Ben and Nina enter into an affair.