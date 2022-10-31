Into the Arctic II

Not Available

For years, artist Cory Trepanier has explored and painted some of the most wild places in Canada. Few have walked into these landscapes. Even fewer have captured them on canvas. Now, he's going further. Into a breathtaking Arctic wilderness to experience and paint a land that might never be the same again. Into The Arctic. Three months of filming. A dozen arctic locations, many which have never painted or filmed before. Join Cory as he brings his fresh perspective to the hidden treasures at the top of the world. Experience the majesty of the north through stunning cinematography and the dramatic experiences of a passionate artist. Take a journey of adventure and discovery... deep Into The Arctic.