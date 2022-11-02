Not Available

Into the Arms of Strangers

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Two years ago, Andy Barker suffered serious brain damage in a car accident. In the last two days however, memories have started creeping back, triggered by family portraits and strange locations. Andy has a brother who has gone missing and a tattooed woman introduces herself as his daughter. At a costume party he is greeted by strangers he doesn't recognize, but the horrific experience of memory loss really puts Andy's sanity to the test when he discovers a porn tape of himself. The more pieces of his life puzzle come together, the less Andy likes what he sees. Meet Andy Barker. Andy Barker just did.

