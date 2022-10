Not Available

Into the Cold retraces two men dramatic expedition to the North Pole one of the toughest and most magnificent environments in the world and also one that is rapidly vanishing. In two months, 400+ miles, and -50F temperatures, the film reveals a deeply personal journey by foot to the top of the world as never before seen on camera. At current rates of climate change, this centennial commemorative expedition in 2009 will not be possible in another 100 years.