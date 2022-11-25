Into The Current

Not Available

Daniel Solomon is not having a good day. Somewhere in the stratosphere between Bangkok and Tokyo, the jetliner on which he’s travelling breaks apart, ejecting Daniel and his fellow passengers into the sky. Strapped into his seat thousands of feet above the merciless Earth, time suddenly stops, the wreckage of the plane freezes in place, and Daniel discovers what it means to have your life flash before your eyes. Transporting himself into the past and re-experiencing his memories in real time — but helpless to change the present — he plunges into the detritus of his all-but- concluded life.