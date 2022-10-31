Not Available

As the three out-of-towners toast the end of their journey, someone at the bar is watching them and setting a deadly trap. Now, as closing time draws near, a night of unspeakable horrors is about to begin. Jesse Archer (Violet Tendencies, Going Down in LA-LA Land) and Ronnie Kroell (Eating Out: Drama Camp, Bravo's Make Me a Super Model) headline in this bold, uncompromising thriller that plunges into the depths of human depravity. With its unpredictable plotline and raw performances, Into the Lion's Den is a twisted nightmare that viewers won't soon forget.