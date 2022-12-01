Not Available

Into the Lion's Den is a Discovery Channel documentary about zoologist and big cat trainer Dave Salmoni, armed only with a camera on a pole, carefully conditioning a wild pride of lions to accept his presence. The footage has been published as a 90-minute movie (2004) directed by Anton Truesdale and narrated by Robert Jimenez. It is set in the Thornybush reservation in South Africa and depicts Salmoni's initial attempt to confirm his theory of safe cohabitation alongside a wild pride.