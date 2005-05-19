2005

Into the Sun

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2005

Studio

Aries [jp]

After the assassination of Tokyo's Governor by Yakuza members, the CIA bureau chief (William Atherton) for Tokyo puts out a call to an agent (Steven Seagal) that had been raised in Japan and trained by ex-Yakuza. Using his former ties, he quickly determines that a war is brewing between old-guard Yakuza members and a young, crazed leader (Takao Osawa) with ties to the Chinese Tong.

Cast

Steven SeagalTravis Hunter
Matthew DavisSean Mack
Takao OsawaKuroda
William AthertonAgent Block
Juliette MarquisJewel
Ken LoChen (as Ken Low)

View Full Cast >

Images