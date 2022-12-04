Into the Wild Tibet

Not Available

North of the Himalayas and three miles above sea level stretches a land barely glimpsed by the outside world: the Tibetan Plateau. Here, packs of wolves, herds of chiru antelope, and small families of pika struggle to survive and raise their young in one of the harshest environments on Earth. Spend a year in this land of extremes and follow its creatures, from the top of the food chain to the bottom, as they embark on dangerous migrations, dodge diving predators, and adapt to the plateau's thin air, impossible terrain, and punishing weather.