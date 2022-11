Not Available

The showboat comes to town, piloted by Captain Benny. A quartet sings "Go Into Your Dance" in honor of its originator, Al Jolson. They introduce the conductor, who is a pig caricature of orchestra leader Paul Whiteman. One of the musicians plugs the pig's tail into a light socket so he conducts at super speed. Then Captain Benny announces the start of the amateur hour, with an operatic cow and a tough guy reciting poetry with sound effects.