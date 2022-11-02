Intoxicating

Not Available

Dorian Shanley, is a heart surgeon who abuses alcohol and drugs. Dorian trades stolen pharmaceuticals for cocaine , provided by his best friend and enabler, Teddy. While Dorian's life and career take a nosedive, Shanley numbs the pain of losing his father, William Shanley, to a form of Alzheimer's common in prizefighters. To further complicate circumstances, Dorian falls in love with his girlfriend's best friend from college, Anna. The film follows Shanley through a maze of pharmacies, clubs and binges and surgeries, into the heart of drug abuse