Intrigue in Los Angeles

F.B.I. agents David Blair and Thelma Avery are assigned to search for Professor Weiss, who had mysteriously disappeared after discovering an antidote for atomic radiation. Following a feeble lead offered by the mysterious death of two dancers, David and Thelma begin to investigate their supervisor, George. They discover that Professor Weiss is being held prisoner by George and his sister—the professor’s former assistant—who want to sell the precious formula to a foreign country.

Cast

Luciano MarinDavid Blair
Gaetano QuartararoGeorge

