Introducing the Super Stoked Surf Mamas of Pleasure Point

Not Available

Introducing the Super Stoked Surf Mamas ) is a story about friendship, pregnancy and surfing. Mayra Aguilar, Jenny Bennett, Grace Gooch, Ashley Lloyd and Katie Loggins are a group of surfers who live near Pleasure Point, a world-class surf spot in Santa Cruz, California. Mayra Aguilar was the subject of Elizabeth Pepin Silva and Paul Ferraris’s 2015 award winning film La Maestra, while Ashley Lloyd is a former professional surfer who is now a surfboard shaper and singer in a band. Jenny, Grace and Katie are also avid and accomplished surfers.