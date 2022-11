Not Available

Act 2 is the follow up of Act 1. You are now an improved Kizomba dancer and Act 2 will take you to an Intermediate level. This Kizomba tutorial is around 60 minutes long and will teach you 14 new moves, which you can practice on your own or with a friend. You can progress at your own pace in the comfort of your home, allowing you to repeat and practice these moves and build your confidence.