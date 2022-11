Not Available

This is from a collection of artsy shorts entitled "Unseen Cinema: Early American Avant-Garde Film 1894-1941". The film is set to the music of Franz Schubert and is very strange. Much of it consists of disembodies arms and legs all moving about to the music. There are also folks in body suits moving rhythmically to the tune. Occasionally, there are shots of a guy in full color with multiple exposures.