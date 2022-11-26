Not Available

The art video INTROVERSION was created with minimalistic and wide-open shots of the imposing northern and southern highlands of the Mt Velebit in Croatia. Shot by drone and 4K camera over 1400 m above sea level, the frames function as a visual journey through the peaks of the Mt and green wooded areas, but the video presents a journey from a twisted perspective. Scenes of spectacular natural scenery, partially colored to evoke the surreal surface of planet Earth and open the door to a World “on the other side of the view”. With this video collage, Zelenika creates a kind of ultimate meditative haven, with ideal conditions for the process of immersing oneself in times of broken privacy, pervasive panopticon and inflation of information.