Not Available

Intrusive

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Diana Films, S.A.

Upon her arrival to the village San Ignacio, Gabriela meets Raúl, owner of a residence that her grandfather administrates. He doesn't reveal his real identity and they fall madly in love. Tania, Raúl's sister-in-law, secretly loves him and she decides to separate them by simulating a car accident from which Gabriela temporarily becomes paralized. Aware that they will marry, Tania makes the girl believe that Raúl is marrying her out of compassion, causing Gabriela to disappear from the residence...

Cast

Rosario GranadosGabriela Almeida
Eduardo FajardoRaúl Gómez de Fonseca
Evangelina ElizondoTania de Gómez de Fonseca
Luis BeristáinFrancisco Salvatierra
Carlos Martínez Baenadon Pedro Almeida
Miguel Ángel FerrizDoctor Suárez

