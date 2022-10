Not Available

INVALID is the story of a woman (Agnes played by Joni Durian) who is tasked with caring for her vegetative brother (Andrew played by Brandon Salkil). Things get strange when Agnes begins to hear her brother’s voice in her head, and he demands blood. Its Maniac meets Psycho meets Patrick with camera work and lighting inspired by the Italian greats like Bava, Fulci, and Argento. Sleaze, art, and emotion collide in INVALID.