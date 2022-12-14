Invasion: A Diary of the 1989 U.S. Invasion of Panama

Not Available

The invasion of Panama by the U.S in 1989, when American troops deposed dictator Manuel Noriega, killing an unknown number of civilians in the process - serves as an excuse to explore how a people remember, transform, and often forget their past in order re-define their identity and become who they are today. INVASION documents the collective memory utilizing a combination of reenactments and interviews. The people's lives were deeply shaken by the invasion: Defense forces who fought symbolic battles, politicians who justify their actions, friends of the church, from civilians to former General Noriega.