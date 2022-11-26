Invasion of the Aluminum People

Not Available

"Shot in murky black and white with a super-aggressive, super-nervous, super-8 trigger finger, INVASION is a DEVOesque time machine collapsing 50's lobotomization on 70's ecological blight to breed a future race of broiler foil mummies. Virgil, the hero, follows a path that parallels Kevin McCarthy's in the original INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS, but Boone's blithe disregard for linear continuity produces a more divinely spacey comedia than Hollywood ever imagines." – Amy Taubin, SoHo News