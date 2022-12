Not Available

Crilda, a space traveler from a faraway galaxy has an important mission: avoiding the destruction of her species. For that, she counts with the help of Denilson, an earthling that will become a very important scientist in the future, but that, right now, is just a little clumsy. Being so, his help is not what Crilda expected, so him and his friends need to rush in order to avoid the worst and reestablish peace and order in the universe and in their lives.