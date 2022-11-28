Inventing Cuisine: Michel Troisgros

Not Available

Well before many chefs of his generation, Michel Troisgros hit on culinary practice and culture which today lie at the heart of world gastronomy. Refusing to bend to fashion, his cuisine is unrestrained and personal, bright and cheerful, making the world-renowned Maison Troisgros resolutely modern even four decades after its inception. This tasty yet minimalist cuisine is echoed in Paul Lacoste's meticulous direction, where the handsome lighting and smart photography make the film a pure delicacy.