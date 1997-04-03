Inventing the Abbotts

In the 1950s, brothers Jacey and Doug Holt, who come from the poorer side of their sleepy Midwestern town, vie for the affections of the wealthy, lovely Abbott sisters. Lady-killer Jacey alternates between Eleanor and Alice, wanting simply to break the hearts of rich young women. But sensitive Doug has a real romance with Pamela, which Jacey and the Abbott patriarch, Lloyd, both frown upon.
|Liv Tyler
|Pamela Abbott
|Jennifer Connelly
|Eleanor Abbott
|Billy Crudup
|Jacey Holt
|Joanna Going
|Alice Abbott
|Kathy Baker
|Helen Holt
|Will Patton
|Lloyd Abbott
