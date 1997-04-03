1997

Inventing the Abbotts

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

April 3rd, 1997

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

In the 1950s, brothers Jacey and Doug Holt, who come from the poorer side of their sleepy Midwestern town, vie for the affections of the wealthy, lovely Abbott sisters. Lady-killer Jacey alternates between Eleanor and Alice, wanting simply to break the hearts of rich young women. But sensitive Doug has a real romance with Pamela, which Jacey and the Abbott patriarch, Lloyd, both frown upon.

Cast

Liv TylerPamela Abbott
Jennifer ConnellyEleanor Abbott
Billy CrudupJacey Holt
Joanna GoingAlice Abbott
Kathy BakerHelen Holt
Will PattonLloyd Abbott

