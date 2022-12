Not Available

Inventio, (in six acts) From latin invenire, which means "find the matter you're going to talk to". "Inventio" is a universe that, through carelessness, it came to life before my eyes. It is the artist's desire to find a voice and meet thousands who come out of their guts and who, without being able to tame them, suddenly transform themselves into unavoidable images. Is one of the monsters of art: the invention.