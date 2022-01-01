Not Available

Inverted Perspective

    Olga Sergeevna, along with her son Oleg and his army friend Sergei, first came to Amsterdam in 1991 and spent several summer months visiting director Lili van den Berg. Thus, Lily van den Berg got a unique opportunity to observe their acquaintance with Western society and decided to capture it on film. No one suspected that in a year Olga would lose her life in this city. On July 26, 1992, on the third anniversary of her husband's death, Olga's body was found in a canal in Amsterdam. Her sudden death forced the director to look at the footage in reverse perspective.

